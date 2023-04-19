Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Juan County is the place to be when it comes to longevity and well-being, ranking first in the state on those factors, according to the 2023 County Health Rankings National Findings Report. The county has an average life expectancy of 86.3 years, 6.1 more than the statewide average, as of 2022.

Driving the news: King County, with an average life expectancy of 82.3 years, is right up there as well.

Overall, King ranked second in Washington for health outcomes and first in the state for health factors that include behaviors, access to medical care, and social and economic opportunities.

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated last year that nationwide, the average life expectancy was lower — only 76.1 years.

Why it matters: Healthier counties have more available and better-resourced civic infrastructure, improved access to information, and adequately funded schools, parks and social associations. The nation's healthiest counties, for example, have almost twice as much access to parks and recreation than the least healthy counties.

Details: In addition to San Juan and King counties, Washington's 10 healthiest counties ranked by outcomes are: Douglas, Island, Whitman, Kitsap, Skagit, Snohomish, Clark and Benton.

Whatcom and Jefferson counties placed 11th and 12th respectively.

Pierce was in 20th place.

The least healthy among Washington's 39 counties, according to the 2023 rankings, are Yakima, Okanogan, Grays Harbor, Pend Oreille and Ferry, which were hurt by their lack of easy access to clinical care and fewer social and economic opportunities.