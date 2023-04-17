Abortions rise in Washington as Idaho cracks down

Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Axios Visuals

The estimated number of monthly abortions in Washington rose by about 10% last year after some states, including neighboring Idaho, began cracking down on the procedure, new data shows.

By the numbers: Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, health care providers in Idaho performed about 170 abortions a month, according to the study done by the Society of Family Planning.

By September, the number had dropped to essentially zero, as the state began enforcing one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

Meanwhile, in Washington, health providers performed about 170 more abortions in December compared to April.

Oregon saw about a 20% increase in the number of abortions it performed over that timeframe.

Context: Abortion providers in Washington told Axios last summer that they were seeing more patients traveling from Idaho. The new numbers suggest that the trend continued and even increased through the end of last year.

What we're watching: If the influx of patients from Idaho tapers off now that the state has moved to criminalize some travel for abortions.