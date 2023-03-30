A Mariners game runs cheaper than your average ballgame

Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

In Seattle, few things are cheaper than the national average — but attending a Major League Baseball game is one of them.

Driving the news: An analysis by Team Marketing Report found that taking a group of four to a Mariners game at T-Mobile Park costs about $232 for four average-priced adult tickets; parking for one car; two hats; two beers; four sodas; and four hot dogs.

That's $24 cheaper than the average across all MLB teams.

The big picture: Among the 30 MLB teams, the Mariners provide the 18th most expensive game day experience.

Be smart: While Thursday night's opening day game against the Cleveland Guardians is officially sold out, you can still buy tickets for other games throughout the season.