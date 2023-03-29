This week in history: The Kingdome's rise and fall

This week marks two major anniversaries for the former Kingdome: the day it opened, and the day it was demolished.

March 27, 1976: The new domed stadium in SODO opened to a crowd of 54,000 people. Opening festivities included square dancing, barbershop singing and logrolling, according to HistoryLink.org.

During its heyday, the stadium would serve as home to four major sports teams, King County's website notes.

March 26, 2000: The Kingdome was destroyed by implosion to make way for a new voter-approved football stadium, which is now known as Lumen Field.