1 hour ago - News

This week in history: The Kingdome's rise and fall

Melissa Santos
The Kingdome is shown as it just starts to implode, with the structure sinking and dust and debris starting to spread.

The Kingdome's demise on March 26, 2000. Photo: Robert Sorbo/Sygma via Getty Images

This week marks two major anniversaries for the former Kingdome: the day it opened, and the day it was demolished.

March 27, 1976: The new domed stadium in SODO opened to a crowd of 54,000 people. Opening festivities included square dancing, barbershop singing and logrolling, according to HistoryLink.org.

March 26, 2000: The Kingdome was destroyed by implosion to make way for a new voter-approved football stadium, which is now known as Lumen Field.

The Kingdome is shown in a black and white photo from when it was newly built, with people flocking toward the entrances.
The Kingdome in 1976, the year it was built. Photo: Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more