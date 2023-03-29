1 hour ago - News
This week in history: The Kingdome's rise and fall
This week marks two major anniversaries for the former Kingdome: the day it opened, and the day it was demolished.
March 27, 1976: The new domed stadium in SODO opened to a crowd of 54,000 people. Opening festivities included square dancing, barbershop singing and logrolling, according to HistoryLink.org.
- During its heyday, the stadium would serve as home to four major sports teams, King County's website notes.
March 26, 2000: The Kingdome was destroyed by implosion to make way for a new voter-approved football stadium, which is now known as Lumen Field.
