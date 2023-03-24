Good places to teach kids bike riding in Seattle

Even beginner bike riders can handle the terrain at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Taking a toddler bike riding in Seattle can be a treacherous proposition, between the hills, the rain and the traffic.

Fortunately, in response to my question a few weeks ago, Axios Seattle readers came through with several good suggestions for places to take a small child who is learning to ride a bike.

Here are some readers' top picks.

Maple Leaf Reservoir Park: This park has a flat (and paved) loop about a half-mile long, plus small paths that shoot off from the main one. Together, these give young riders plenty of options on easy terrain. The native flowers and grassy meadows make the stroll pleasant for adults, too.

Magnuson Park: One reader wrote that this park along the lake has "flat, easy biking for toddlers." Plus, it comes with sightings of cute dogs, ducks and other birds.

Another reader noted that during wintertime and early spring, the park has plenty of empty parking lots that make for good practice areas, too.

Webster Park: This park on Crown Hill has a large paved area that is fenced in, making for a convenient place to let little kids ride.

Seward Park: The wide path at this park makes it a good place for inexperienced cyclists to practice without blocking the way for others, as can happen on busier trails such as the Burke-Gilman. The grade is relatively flat, too, and the trees help provide shade during summer.

Golden Gardens Park: The paved sidewalk at this Ballard park provides a pleasant view of the sandy beach, while keeping kids insulated from nearby road traffic. There's a playground, too, if kids get tired of cycling.

Orca K-8 School: The playfield at this school near Columbia City and Hillman City has an ample paved path, plus a large paved area for four square. Both provide good spots for the littlest ones to practice scootering and bicycling.

Other schools: Lots of playgrounds will do, but readers gave special shoutouts to the ones at Daniel Bagley Elementary and Leschi Elementary.