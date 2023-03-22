Reproduced from USAFacts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Seattle saw car thefts rise 73% between 2019 and 2022, according to police department data — but we're not the only city experiencing a surge in auto theft.

Driving the news: Major cities — from Baltimore to Cleveland to Atlanta to Chicago — saw a rise in car thefts over the same period, according to USAFacts, a nonprofit that analyzes government data.

Many police departments, including in Seattle, are pointing to a recent TikTok trend as part of the reason for the spike,

Between the lines: The data comes from 500 police departments with the most vehicle thefts in the last five years. About one-fifth of those departments had data for 2022. USAFacts combined the data with data from the FBI, as well as statewide data for 10 states.

By the numbers: There were 468,821 total thefts reported in 2022 across all the cities with data reviewed by USAFacts.

That's much higher than in 2021 (411,935 reported thefts), as well as in 2020 (361,550) and 2019 (318,467).

Thefts in some areas jumped 400% from 2019 to 2022, while others rose by at least 100%, according to USAFacts.

The big picture: A number of the recent thefts were of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Thieves across America are stealing Hyundais and Kias in seconds mostly due to design flaws in the cars, Axios' Annalise Frank writes.

Car thieves will break windows and remove parts of the steering column cover, then start the vehicle with a screwdriver, or a plug-in from a USB device.

Knowledge of this tactic came from a recent challenge on TikTok, which encouraged thieves to target these vehicles.

Zoom in: In Seattle, thefts of Hyundais and Kias surged in the second half of last year.

In June 2022, Kias and Hyundais comprised only 3% of cars reported stolen in Seattle, according to USAFacts.

By December 2022, 31% of cars stolen were Kias and Hyundais, the website reported.

Flashback: Seattle city officials sued Hyundai and Kia earlier this year over the rise in thefts, saying the companies failed "to install a common-sense anti-theft technology."

The city's lawsuit alleges the companies' inaction hurt public safety and drained the city's limited police resources.

The other side: In a statement to Axios Seattle, Hyundai senior group manager Ira Gabriel called the city's lawsuit "improper and unnecessary."

Gabriel added that Hyundai has made engine immobilizers, an anti-theft measure, standard on all models since November 2021.

Kia America similarly said its newer models and trims include immobilizers.

Latest: Both car companies released new "theft deterrent software" for more than 8 million vehicles in response to the trend.