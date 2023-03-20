Seattle's one of the most pet-friendly cities for renters

Nearly three-fourths of Seattle rentals allow pets, making it one of the friendliest rental markets in the country for pet owners, according to Zillow.

Why it matters: Trying to find affordable housing is already hard in Seattle, where rent prices trend above the national median. When landlords won't accept dogs and cats, it makes the process even harder for the nearly 50% of Seattle households that own pets.

Details: As of January, about 73% of Seattle rental units listed on Zillow allowed pets.

That's far higher than the figure nationwide, which was about 55%, the real estate website reported.

The big picture: Out of 100 U.S. cities analyzed, Seattle had the ninth-highest percentage of pet-friendly apartments.