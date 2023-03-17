Meet the Orcas, Seattle's new cricket team

The Emerald City is getting another professional sports team this year — one that plays cricket.

Driving the news: Seattle's new cricket team will be named the Orcas, Major League Cricket announced Thursday.

The organization also unveiled the new Seattle team's logo, which features one of the namesake whales.

Details: The Seattle Orcas are one of six U.S. teams that will play as part of Major League Cricket's inaugural season, which launches in July.

A draft for players will take place Sunday in Houston.

Context: Cricket is the second most popular sport worldwide, with 2.5 billion global fans, Axios' Jeff Tracy reported.

The newly formed Major League Cricket league aims to grow the sport's American fanbase.

Part of its strategy is to hold games that run two to three hours —a form known as T20 — instead of the traditional five-day cricket format.

Of note: The Seattle team's lead investor group includes some big names from the tech industry, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.