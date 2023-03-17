59 mins ago - Sports
Meet the Orcas, Seattle's new cricket team
The Emerald City is getting another professional sports team this year — one that plays cricket.
Driving the news: Seattle's new cricket team will be named the Orcas, Major League Cricket announced Thursday.
- The organization also unveiled the new Seattle team's logo, which features one of the namesake whales.
Details: The Seattle Orcas are one of six U.S. teams that will play as part of Major League Cricket's inaugural season, which launches in July.
- A draft for players will take place Sunday in Houston.
Context: Cricket is the second most popular sport worldwide, with 2.5 billion global fans, Axios' Jeff Tracy reported.
- The newly formed Major League Cricket league aims to grow the sport's American fanbase.
- Part of its strategy is to hold games that run two to three hours —a form known as T20 — instead of the traditional five-day cricket format.
Of note: The Seattle team's lead investor group includes some big names from the tech industry, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
