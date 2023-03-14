The moon rises over Mount Shuksan in North Cascades National Park. Photo: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

We all know that Washington has some of the most beautiful parks in the country, but some of the more popular ones — like Mount Rainier National Park — can get crowded, especially in the summer when some hiking trails can almost feel like freeways.

Luckily there are some underrated and lesser-known parks worth exploring.

Details: Here are a few suggested by Only in Your State and Outside Magazine.

State parks

Leadbetter Point State Park, on Washington's coast between Ocean Shores and Long Beach. Less popular than many of its coastal neighbors, this 1,732-acre park has beach frontage on the Pacific Ocean as well as Willapa Bay. Birdwatching opportunities abound at the adjacent Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.

National Parks

Two of Washington's national parks — Olympic and Mount Rainier — each draw around 2.5 million visitors annually. By contrast, North Cascades National Park logged just 30,000 visitors in 2022.