An Amtrak Cascades train at King Street Station in Seattle. Photo: Courtesy Washington State Department of Transportation

Amtrak is restarting service between Portland and Vancouver, B.C., on its popular Cascades route today.

Driving the news: This marks the first resumption of direct service on that route since the pandemic halted cross-border travel. It also raises the number of daily round trips between Seattle and Canada to four, fully restoring service.

Why it matters: The Amtrak Cascades corridor is one of the company's most popular and scenic lines, running along the coast and featuring spectacular water and mountain views.

It's been called a bucket-list trip by Sunset Magazine.

What they're saying: "These tracks were once lumber routes, requiring them to be close to the shoreline making for some spectacular landscapes," MaryRose Denton wrote in Seattle Refined.

Details: Prices for round-trip tickets on coach start at roughly $60 to $70.