Amtrak Cascades resumes direct service between Portland and Canada
Amtrak is restarting service between Portland and Vancouver, B.C., on its popular Cascades route today.
Driving the news: This marks the first resumption of direct service on that route since the pandemic halted cross-border travel. It also raises the number of daily round trips between Seattle and Canada to four, fully restoring service.
Why it matters: The Amtrak Cascades corridor is one of the company's most popular and scenic lines, running along the coast and featuring spectacular water and mountain views.
- It's been called a bucket-list trip by Sunset Magazine.
What they're saying: "These tracks were once lumber routes, requiring them to be close to the shoreline making for some spectacular landscapes," MaryRose Denton wrote in Seattle Refined.
Details: Prices for round-trip tickets on coach start at roughly $60 to $70.
