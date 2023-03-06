57 mins ago - News

Amtrak Cascades resumes direct service between Portland and Canada

Christine Clarridge
Am Amtrak train at King Station in Seattle

An Amtrak Cascades train at King Street Station in Seattle. Photo: Courtesy Washington State Department of Transportation

Amtrak is restarting service between Portland and Vancouver, B.C., on its popular Cascades route today.

Driving the news: This marks the first resumption of direct service on that route since the pandemic halted cross-border travel. It also raises the number of daily round trips between Seattle and Canada to four, fully restoring service.

Why it matters: The Amtrak Cascades corridor is one of the company's most popular and scenic lines, running along the coast and featuring spectacular water and mountain views.

What they're saying: "These tracks were once lumber routes, requiring them to be close to the shoreline making for some spectacular landscapes," MaryRose Denton wrote in Seattle Refined.

Details: Prices for round-trip tickets on coach start at roughly $60 to $70.

