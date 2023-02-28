Started 16 years ago by a UW professor of Black history to address the void in teaching material he'd encountered in his long career, BlackPast.org now has nearly 10,000 entries.

Driving the news: The online resource created by University of Washington professor emeritus Quintard Taylor Jr. is viewed by more than 6 million people annually.

UW reported it is the world's largest and most visited website on African American and global African history.

"It has all kinds of stories," said Jerry Large, president of BlackPast's board of directors and a former Seattle Times columnist. "Some you might know about and a lot you don't and in that sense it's everybody's histories and a tool to fill in the gaps."

Why it matters: There has been an explosion in the gathering and telling of Black history in recent years, but Taylor wanted to make sure that information was easily accessible to people outside of academia, he told Axios Seattle.

He used to be insulted when people called it the "Wikipedia for Black folks," but now said he considers the description accurate and fair.

"There is a hunger for Black history far beyond the U.S.," Taylor said.

What's next: The website relies on entries from thousands of volunteers, said Taylor, but still needs more and people are invited to contribute.