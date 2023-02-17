Part of the "Resisters" exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Sunday marks the 81st anniversary of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt signing Executive Order 9066, which authorized the U.S. military to forcibly remove an estimated 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes.

What's happening: Each year, the Feb. 19 Day of Remembrance recalls the injustice of the incarceration, in which Japanese Americans — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — were forced to live at remote government camps.

Zoom in: Friday and Saturday, the Wing Luke Museum is offering guided tours of its exhibit, "Resisters: A Legacy of Movement From the Japanese American Incarceration."

The exhibit focuses on the many ways Japanese Americans protested their forced incarceration, from staging demonstrations to producing art and filing lawsuits.

It also spotlights how Japanese Americans fought for redress after their incarceration ended, including by pushing Congress to pass a 1988 law awarding payments to survivors.

Details: The Wing Luke Museum is located at 719 S. King Street. You can sign up for a tour at the front desk, by calling 206-623-5124 or by booking online.