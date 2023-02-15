Take a mini spring break at the NW Flower & Garden Festival
For those of us who feel the need for a getaway or inexpensive mid-winter escape, the answer could be as close as downtown Seattle.
Driving the news: The hugely popular Northwest Flower & Garden Festival returns to the Seattle Convention Center today through Sunday.
- Touring the more than 30 jaw-dropping garden displays at the "Spring Vibes Only" themed event is almost a mini-vacation or retreat in itself.
- Seminars, hands-on workshops and a container-garden showdown between master gardeners and PNW horticulture celebrities such as Ciscoe Morris and Mary-Kate Mackey may further spark imaginative flights of fancy.
Why it matters: People are looking for an emotional connection to the natural world, Landen Moore of Nature Perfect Landscaping & Design told Axios Seattle. Busy lives can make that hard to cultivate, but it's more important than ever, he said.
- His "Falling Water Greenhouse" display "shows people how beautiful things can be," he said.
Details: Among the large displays — created in less than 72 hours by the featured landscapers — are:
- A Cascade Mountain woodland setting by Adam Gorski Landscapes.
- A fragrance-focused sanctuary by Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden and an edible garden by Hello Garden LLC.
- An “Encanto”-inspired display of orchids from nearly every continent on earth by the local, non-profit Northwest Orchid Society.
- A shade garden by West Seattle Nursery.
Pro tip: For folks who are willing to go in the afternoon, try the $13 half-day pass.
