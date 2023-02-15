Take a mini spring break at the NW Flower & Garden Festival

A garden filled with edibles is among the displays at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

For those of us who feel the need for a getaway or inexpensive mid-winter escape, the answer could be as close as downtown Seattle.

Driving the news: The hugely popular Northwest Flower & Garden Festival returns to the Seattle Convention Center today through Sunday.

Touring the more than 30 jaw-dropping garden displays at the "Spring Vibes Only" themed event is almost a mini-vacation or retreat in itself.

Seminars, hands-on workshops and a container-garden showdown between master gardeners and PNW horticulture celebrities such as Ciscoe Morris and Mary-Kate Mackey may further spark imaginative flights of fancy.

Why it matters: People are looking for an emotional connection to the natural world, Landen Moore of Nature Perfect Landscaping & Design told Axios Seattle. Busy lives can make that hard to cultivate, but it's more important than ever, he said.

His "Falling Water Greenhouse" display "shows people how beautiful things can be," he said.

Landen Moore's "Falling Water Greenhouse" display. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

Details: Among the large displays — created in less than 72 hours by the featured landscapers — are:

Pro tip: For folks who are willing to go in the afternoon, try the $13 half-day pass.