Take a mini spring break at the NW Flower & Garden Festival

Christine Clarridge
A photo of blooming flowers and a tea set on table in the middle.

A garden filled with edibles is among the displays at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

For those of us who feel the need for a getaway or inexpensive mid-winter escape, the answer could be as close as downtown Seattle.

Driving the news: The hugely popular Northwest Flower & Garden Festival returns to the Seattle Convention Center today through Sunday.

  • Touring the more than 30 jaw-dropping garden displays at the "Spring Vibes Only" themed event is almost a mini-vacation or retreat in itself.
  • Seminars, hands-on workshops and a container-garden showdown between master gardeners and PNW horticulture celebrities such as Ciscoe Morris and Mary-Kate Mackey may further spark imaginative flights of fancy.

Why it matters: People are looking for an emotional connection to the natural world, Landen Moore of Nature Perfect Landscaping & Design told Axios Seattle. Busy lives can make that hard to cultivate, but it's more important than ever, he said.

  • His "Falling Water Greenhouse" display "shows people how beautiful things can be," he said.
A greenhouse next to a small waterfall.
Landen Moore's "Falling Water Greenhouse" display. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

Details: Among the large displays — created in less than 72 hours by the featured landscapers — are:

Pro tip: For folks who are willing to go in the afternoon, try the $13 half-day pass.

A rock garden and bonsai display.
Elandan Gardens' "Branching out. Living with history." Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios
