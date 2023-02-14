The chemical elements of romance, explained
People have long talked about having "chemistry" to describe that spark that draws people together romantically.
- Just in time for Valentine's Day, brain scientists say research shows it's more about the chemicals in our noggins than the muscles of our hearts.
The big picture: “Love is the result of chemical changes that happen in the brain when we meet someone and feel that connection,” Larry Zweifel, a neuroscientist with UW Medicine said in a new blog post outlining love as a state of mind.
- “There are long-term changes in our brain when we connect with someone that link us to those individuals, sometimes for life," he said.
- "Love at first sight" is more likely a flood of dopamine and serotonin while that fated feeling of "finding a soul mate" could just be a deluge of oxytocin, a neurotransmitter that causes brain changes that help us form bonds.
- Not every relationship evolves into an oxytocin bond, Zweifel told Axios Seattle. "That requires reciprocity, the feeling has to be mutual," he said.
Yes, but: Even strong oxytocin bonds can break down over time, Zweifel said. Stress from work, family, finances and infidelity can all put the brakes on those happy vibes.
- The best antidote to relationship-killing stress? A strong support system, he said.
The absence of those love hormones might also explain why V-Day blues are common, said Zweifel. Even the approach of the heart-themed holiday can bring a sense of dread, he said.
The good news: For those of us who dislike the manufactured and forced celebration of so-called love, just remember it's only once a year.
