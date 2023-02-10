12 big events in Seattle this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in Seattle in 2023.

1 big event: MLB All-Star Week

The MLB All-Star game will take place in the Emerald City for the third time overall and first time since 2001. Fans can enjoy a full week of festivities which include the home-run derby and a celebrity softball game.

When: July 11

July 11 Where: T-Mobile Park and throughout Seattle

T-Mobile Park and throughout Seattle Details: Information and tickets will be available here.

More events this year:

🎭 Mar. 7–12: Dear Evan Hansen

🎭 April 4–9: Hairspray

🎞 May 11–21: Seattle International Film Festival

🎉 May 26–29: Northwest Folklife Festival

🏳️‍🌈 June 24–25: PrideFest

🇺🇸 July 4: Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth

🎤 July 22–23: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

🏃‍♂️ July 23: Seafair Triathlon

🛥 Aug. 4–6: Seafair Weekend Festival

🎤 Sept. 13: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

💀 Oct. 28–29: Día de Muertos Festival