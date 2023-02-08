A look inside the reopened Northwest African American Museum
The Northwest African American Museum reopened last month after a prolonged closure, providing gallery space for Black artists and highlighting how Black residents have shaped our region.
The big picture: African Americans' contributions to history and culture haven't always been acknowledged or appreciated, something this museum aims to help correct.
- While there's plenty to see in the updated space, here are a few things that stand out.
1. A place to experience abstract art
A central room of the museum right now showcases the "Colors of Life," which features the work of abstract artists who are Black. It's set up as a place for visitors to bask in color, with ample benches that invite you to stay awhile.
- The exhibition features work from artists LoMar Metoyer, Shantell Jackson, Yeggy Michael and Vincent Keele, and is billed as "a space for calming, healing and introspection."
2. Showcasing African Americans as pioneers
A display devoted to Black Oregon Trail pioneer George Washington Bush focuses on Bush's journey to Washington state, and how he subsequently became a successful farmer and state legislator.
3. A tribute to Jacob Lawrence
One exhibit focuses on painter Jacob Lawrence and the work he created while living in Seattle and teaching at the University of Washington.
- The framed selections from Lawrence's series on pioneer George Washington Bush are prints, not the original paintings. But you'll still find yourself stopping to admire them — especially the stunning composition of Bush and his horse locked in a battle with a rushing, snowy river.
4. Honoring local African American veterans
A display titled "Reporting for duty" recounts the stories of Black residents of the Northwest who served in World War II.
- It features a jacket worn by William H Holloman III, who flew with the Tuskegee Airmen and became the Air Force's first African American helicopter pilot before retiring in Washington state.
5. An open-use community room
This is the museum's living room, a place where people can come and read books, look at art and play with puzzles, even without paying admission to the museum.
- The bookshelves hold a range of titles for children and adults, with a focus on books written by Black authors or that delve into African American history.
If you go
Address: 2300 South Massachusetts Street
Hours: 10am–5pm Wednesday through Saturday
