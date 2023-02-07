19 mins ago - Sports

The Seattle Kraken are leading their division

Standings: Axios Visuals
The Kraken are in a pretty good place heading into today's match against the New York Islanders.

What's happening: The Kraken are first in their division and are ranked second in the Western Conference, behind only the Dallas Stars.

Yes, but: That doesn't translate into the Seattle team being a shoo-in for the Stanley Cup this year.

  • According to the odds-calculating website FiveThirtyEight, the Kraken have a 92% chance of making the playoffs; a 6% chance of making the cup final, and a 2% chance of winning it all.

Our thought bubble: For a newly founded team that is only in its second season of play, we'd still say those numbers are more than solid.

