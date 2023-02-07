19 mins ago - Sports
The Seattle Kraken are leading their division
The Kraken are in a pretty good place heading into today's match against the New York Islanders.
What's happening: The Kraken are first in their division and are ranked second in the Western Conference, behind only the Dallas Stars.
Yes, but: That doesn't translate into the Seattle team being a shoo-in for the Stanley Cup this year.
- According to the odds-calculating website FiveThirtyEight, the Kraken have a 92% chance of making the playoffs; a 6% chance of making the cup final, and a 2% chance of winning it all.
Our thought bubble: For a newly founded team that is only in its second season of play, we'd still say those numbers are more than solid.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.