2 Seattle CEOs rank among the nation's 3 best paid

Seattle was home to two of the three highest paid CEOs in the S&P 500 in 2021, according to a new analysis released this week.

Zoom in: Expedia Group's Peter Kern topped the list of best-paid CEOs, making $296.2 million in total compensation in 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence found.

That's 2,897 times greater than the median salary of an Expedia employee, per the analysis.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Andy Jassy came in third, with $212.7 million in total compensation.

That's 6,474 times greater than the median Amazon employee's salary.

Only one woman was among the top 20 highest-paid S&P 500 CEOs: Patricia K. Poppe of PG&E.

Of note: The total compensation figure includes not just cash earnings, but also stocks and stock options.

What we're watching: Companies will report updated compensation data later this year, which will reveal if Jassy and Kern's compensation grew or fell in 2022.