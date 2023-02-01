2 Seattle CEOs rank among the nation's 3 best paid
Seattle was home to two of the three highest paid CEOs in the S&P 500 in 2021, according to a new analysis released this week.
Zoom in: Expedia Group's Peter Kern topped the list of best-paid CEOs, making $296.2 million in total compensation in 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence found.
- That's 2,897 times greater than the median salary of an Expedia employee, per the analysis.
Meanwhile, Amazon's Andy Jassy came in third, with $212.7 million in total compensation.
- That's 6,474 times greater than the median Amazon employee's salary.
Only one woman was among the top 20 highest-paid S&P 500 CEOs: Patricia K. Poppe of PG&E.
Of note: The total compensation figure includes not just cash earnings, but also stocks and stock options.
What we're watching: Companies will report updated compensation data later this year, which will reveal if Jassy and Kern's compensation grew or fell in 2022.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.