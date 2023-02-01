Black History month events to check out in Seattle
Columbia City Theater is doubling as a Black History Month Museum all of February, starting today.
- Elsewhere in the city, the Museum of Pop Culture is displaying photographs of hip-hop's most influential artists and the Museum of History and Industry is spotlighting the work of Black architects and designers.
The big picture: We all know that Black Americans are making history every day, and Black history is American history. But Black History Month in February is when many organizations hold formal events honoring the contributions of Black Americans.
Details: Here are some other highlights of events this month, compiled by Visit Seattle.
- Henry Art Gallery: Nina Chanel Abney’s stellar exhibit "Fishing Was His Life." Donation.
- Seattle Center Armory: "A Seattle History Worth Preserving: Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit" records the contributions of Black soldiers, focusing on Fort Lawton in Discovery Park. Free.
- Town Hall Seattle: UW-Bothell Professor Dan Berger discusses "Freedom: The Long History of Black Power through One Family’s Journey." Today, 7:30pm. $5–$20.
- A Contemporary Theatre (ACT): "History of Theatre" world premiere. Local actor & playwright Reginald André Jackson shares previously untold stories of African American theater.
The bottom line: Another way to honor the spirit of the month is to support local Black-owned businesses. Check out the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle's directory of local Black-owned businesses for where to go.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.