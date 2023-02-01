Black History month events to check out in Seattle

Cast of "History of Theatre", one of several events taking place in Seattle during Black History Month. Photo: Robert Wade courtesy of ACT Theatre

Columbia City Theater is doubling as a Black History Month Museum all of February, starting today.

Elsewhere in the city, the Museum of Pop Culture is displaying photographs of hip-hop's most influential artists and the Museum of History and Industry is spotlighting the work of Black architects and designers.

The big picture: We all know that Black Americans are making history every day, and Black history is American history. But Black History Month in February is when many organizations hold formal events honoring the contributions of Black Americans.

Details: Here are some other highlights of events this month, compiled by Visit Seattle.

The bottom line: Another way to honor the spirit of the month is to support local Black-owned businesses. Check out the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle's directory of local Black-owned businesses for where to go.