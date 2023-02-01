1 hour ago - Things to Do

Black History month events to check out in Seattle

Christine Clarridge
A Black woman in a bright yellow sweater on a stage surrounded by other actors

Cast of "History of Theatre", one of several events taking place in Seattle during Black History Month. Photo: Robert Wade courtesy of ACT Theatre

Columbia City Theater is doubling as a Black History Month Museum all of February, starting today.

The big picture: We all know that Black Americans are making history every day, and Black history is American history. But Black History Month in February is when many organizations hold formal events honoring the contributions of Black Americans.

Details: Here are some other highlights of events this month, compiled by Visit Seattle.

The bottom line: Another way to honor the spirit of the month is to support local Black-owned businesses. Check out the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle's directory of local Black-owned businesses for where to go.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more