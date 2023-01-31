The Station, a popular coffee shop and community hub on Beacon Hill, plans to open a second location in Columbia City by the end of spring.

Why it matters: Co-owner Luis Rodriguez tells Axios his goal has always been to provide a place where people can meet their neighbors and beat the fabled Seattle Freeze. He has the same idea in mind for the Columbia City location.

The Station is known for offering its space to small, up-and-coming vendors, organizing the Beacon Hill Block Party and hosting live music.

What they're saying: "The Station is more than a coffee shop," said Rodriguez, who co-owns the business with his wife, Leona Moore-Rodriguez.

"My goal was to make a place where people are not just coming there for coffee, but they are coming there to meet their neighbors and their community."

Details: The new location will be right by the Columbia City light rail station at Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. and S. Alaska St., Rodriguez said.