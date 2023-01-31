1 hour ago - News

The Station plans to open a new Columbia City location

Melissa Santos
A cornershop coffee house with "The Station Coffee Shop" on a black awning above, and colored tiles on the outer walls.

The Station's existing Beacon Hill location. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The Station, a popular coffee shop and community hub on Beacon Hill, plans to open a second location in Columbia City by the end of spring.

Why it matters: Co-owner Luis Rodriguez tells Axios his goal has always been to provide a place where people can meet their neighbors and beat the fabled Seattle Freeze. He has the same idea in mind for the Columbia City location.

What they're saying: "The Station is more than a coffee shop," said Rodriguez, who co-owns the business with his wife, Leona Moore-Rodriguez.

  • "My goal was to make a place where people are not just coming there for coffee, but they are coming there to meet their neighbors and their community."

Details: The new location will be right by the Columbia City light rail station at Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. and S. Alaska St., Rodriguez said.

  • The space will be twice as large as the Beacon Hill location, he said.
  • The menu will be the same, including brunch items such as breakfast sandwiches and chorizo biscuits and gravy — with possibly a few new items thrown in, Rodriguez said.
