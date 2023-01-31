This picture of C/2022 (the brighter object in the center-left of the frame) was taken on Saturday from the top of the National Weather Service forecast station in Seattle. Photo: Courtesy of Dustin Guy

A newly discovered astral body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach the closest point to Earth in its orbit — 27 million miles away — on Wednesday and Thursday.

The comet — also known as the "Green Comet" — will not be seen in our skies again for 50,000 years.

Details: Weather permitting, it will be visible from Seattle with the naked eye all this week.

The comet can be seen in the northern sky between Ursa Major and Ursa Minor.

It will look like a fuzzy green object about 5 degrees below Polaris, National Weather Service forecaster Dustin Guy told Axios Seattle.

What we're watching: While the comet will be closest tomorrow and Thursday, the chance for overcast skies is expected to increase throughout the week.

Of note: If you really want to be sure to see the comet, Guy suggests heading east over the Cascades where the sky should be clear.