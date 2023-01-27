In a blow for parking scofflaws, Seattle Municipal Court is ending the COVID-era suspension of late fees on unpaid tickets.

Driving the news: Late fees for unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets will once again be added to the regular fines starting Monday, according to an announcement by Seattle Municipal Court.

There are more than 350,000 currently unpaid infraction tickets that could be affected, the court said.

The court suspended default late fees and stopped referring unpaid tickets to collections in March 2020, due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late fee adds $25 to parking and camera tickets and an additional $52 to tickets for traffic violations, the city said. To avoid getting slapped with those extra charges, deal with your unpaid tickets before Monday.