1 hour ago - News
Seattle brings back late fees for unpaid tickets
In a blow for parking scofflaws, Seattle Municipal Court is ending the COVID-era suspension of late fees on unpaid tickets.
Driving the news: Late fees for unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets will once again be added to the regular fines starting Monday, according to an announcement by Seattle Municipal Court.
- There are more than 350,000 currently unpaid infraction tickets that could be affected, the court said.
- The court suspended default late fees and stopped referring unpaid tickets to collections in March 2020, due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The late fee adds $25 to parking and camera tickets and an additional $52 to tickets for traffic violations, the city said. To avoid getting slapped with those extra charges, deal with your unpaid tickets before Monday.
- You can look up your tickets here, pay them here or request a payment or community service plan here. You can also request a hearing to dispute or mitigate your ticket here.
