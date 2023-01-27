1 hour ago - News

Seattle brings back late fees for unpaid tickets

Christine Clarridge
A parking enforcement officer writes a ticket

A parking enforcement officer issues a ticket while working their beat. Photo: Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a blow for parking scofflaws, Seattle Municipal Court is ending the COVID-era suspension of late fees on unpaid tickets.

Driving the news: Late fees for unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets will once again be added to the regular fines starting Monday, according to an announcement by Seattle Municipal Court.

  • There are more than 350,000 currently unpaid infraction tickets that could be affected, the court said.
  • The court suspended default late fees and stopped referring unpaid tickets to collections in March 2020, due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late fee adds $25 to parking and camera tickets and an additional $52 to tickets for traffic violations, the city said. To avoid getting slapped with those extra charges, deal with your unpaid tickets before Monday.

