The signature burger at Next Level Burger. Courtesy of Stephanie Kelly Photography

Plant-based burger joint Next Level Burger is opening a second Seattle location — and, if past experience is a guide, you can expect a line at the grand opening Saturday in Ballard.

Why it matters: Seattle's vegan food scene saw some prominent closures during the pandemic, including the shuttering of vegan tiki bar No Bones Beach Club as well as Wayward Vegan, the longstanding vegan diner in Roosevelt.

The demise of Cafe Pettirosso, a Capitol Hill institution known for having an array of vegan options, was another blow.

Yes, but: Wayward Vegan reopened last month under new ownership — and, once Next Level's Ballard location opens, Seattle vegans will gain another place to dine.

Zoom in: Matt de Gruyter, CEO of Next Level Burger, tells Axios he's excited about the Ballard location in part because it will have a space that is truly its own. Next Level's other Seattle location is tucked inside the Whole Foods in Roosevelt.

The restaurant chain will have 10 locations once Ballard opens.

What's next: The restaurant will provide organic coffee, vegan hot cocoa and compostable balloon animals at Saturday's opening, along with a DJ.

Where: 1401 NW 46th St. Suite 126