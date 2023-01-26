Rejoice Seattle, for our long days of post meridiem gloom are drawing to a close.

Why it matters: In a city that gets dark at 4pm during winter and where seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a real thing, the first post 5pm sunset of the year is something to celebrate.

Driving the news: Today the sun will set after 5pm — 5:01 if you want to be exact — for the first time in nearly three months.

The last time it was light until 5pm was on Nov. 5.

We've been gaining daylight, nearly 40 minutes so far, since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, when the sun set at 4:20pm.

To be sure, it hasn't always felt like a steady increase of light. One reason is because January is typically such a gloomy, cloudy month, Justin Shaw of the Seattle Weather Blog told Axios.

"I'll tell someone the sun set at 4:38p.m. and they'll say, 'What sunset? I didn't see the sun.'"

Also, because we lose twilight while simultaneously gaining daylight in January and February, the brightening effect may be muted, he said.

What they're saying: Even though it can be anticlimactic when we get to Jan. 26 and it's still dark, Shaw says, "It's a psychological barrier that we've burst through."

What's next: Don't despair, cold weather lovers, it's still winter. High temperatures in Seattle will drop to just above freezing next week and on Tuesday, there's even a chance for snow.