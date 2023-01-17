Ferry ridership surges from pandemic lows
The number of walk-on ferry passengers surged in 2022, increasing by nearly 18% over the previous year, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).
Driving the news: Last year, 17.4 million riders crossed Puget Sound waterways on state ferries, a significant increase from pandemic-era lows.
- Ridership plummeted 41% during the pandemic — from 24 million in 2019 to 14 million in 2020, the lowest yearly numbers since 1975.
- During the first two years of COVID, vehicles outnumbered walk-on passengers for the first time in the ferry system's 72-year history.
By the numbers: The greatest year-to-year increase came from the Seattle to Bainbridge Island route where total ridership — vehicles and passengers combined — was up 19%, with walk-ons surging to a system high of 31%, according to WSF.
- The Bainbridge run was the system's busiest in 2022, with 4.4 million riders, followed by Mukilteo/Clinton with 3.4 million and Edmonds/Kingston with 3.1 million.
What we're watching: In addition to altered travel and work patterns that emerged during the pandemic, ridership was also affected by system-wide service cuts due to widespread staffing issues.
- Some routes are still operating at 50% pre-pandemic levels though the ferry system says it is working to restore service.
- Patty Rubstello, head of WSF, said that completion of training for captains and other staff will determine when service on two of the runs — Seattle/Bremerton and Port Townsend/Coupeville—can be fully restored.
