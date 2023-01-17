Ferry ridership was up in 2022 after plummeting during the pandemic. Washington State Ferries is the largest ferry system in the United States and the third largest in the world. Photo: Ron Wurzer/Getty Images

The number of walk-on ferry passengers surged in 2022, increasing by nearly 18% over the previous year, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

Driving the news: Last year, 17.4 million riders crossed Puget Sound waterways on state ferries, a significant increase from pandemic-era lows.

Ridership plummeted 41% during the pandemic — from 24 million in 2019 to 14 million in 2020, the lowest yearly numbers since 1975.

During the first two years of COVID, vehicles outnumbered walk-on passengers for the first time in the ferry system's 72-year history.

By the numbers: The greatest year-to-year increase came from the Seattle to Bainbridge Island route where total ridership — vehicles and passengers combined — was up 19%, with walk-ons surging to a system high of 31%, according to WSF.

The Bainbridge run was the system's busiest in 2022, with 4.4 million riders, followed by Mukilteo/Clinton with 3.4 million and Edmonds/Kingston with 3.1 million.

What we're watching: In addition to altered travel and work patterns that emerged during the pandemic, ridership was also affected by system-wide service cuts due to widespread staffing issues.