Félix Hernández will join the Mariners Hall of Fame

Félix Hernández cemented his place in Mariners' lore when he pitched the team's first perfect game in history on Aug. 15, 2012. Now he is set to join other baseball greats in the Mariners Hall of Fame.

Driving the news: Nicknamed "King Félix," Hernández will be inducted on Aug. 12 at T-Mobile Park when the team takes on the Baltimore Orioles.

Details: The Venezuela-born Hernández was signed by the Mariners at age 16 in 2005 after a scout saw him play two years earlier and was impressed by his 90-mph pitches. During his 15-year career, he was named an All Star six times and won the Cy Young Award in 2010.

He was the fourth-youngest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts in 2015.

With 211 career starts, Hernández holds a record of 91–65 with a 3.25 earned run average, striking out 1,348 and walking only 388 over 1,422.2 innings.

What they're saying: “Fans were captivated by Félix from his first start in 2005 until his final pitch in 2019 with every game of his career in a Mariner uniform," said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners chairman and managing partner.

Hernández joins other hall-of-famers Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Jamie Moyer, and Ichiro Suzuki.