3 Seattle-area companies named best places to work

Three Seattle-area companies made it onto a list of the best places to work in the U.S. this year, including one that makes its inaugural appearance.

Driving the news: Glassdoor, the West Coast-based website featuring anonymous reviews and salary information from current and former employees, released its 15th Annual Employees' Choice Awards this week. The number of large Puget Sound-based companies on the list is down from five in 2022.

Seattle-based Slalom, a business and technology consulting firm with more than 13,000 employees in 43 markets, came in at No. 12 on Glassdoor's list of large U.S. companies.

Redmond-based Microsoft came in at No. 13 on that same list. It's the computer software and technology giant's seventh time to appear on the list.

Seattle-based Avanade, formed in 2000 as a joint venture between Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) and Microsoft, Avenade provides IT consulting and a host of services including Artificial Intelligence, cloud and business analytics technology. In its first presence on the list of large companies, Avanade shows up at No. 56.

Where it stands: Only two companies have ranked among the Best Places to Work for all 15 years, according to Glassdoor: Boston-based Bain & Company (No. 3) and Mountain View, Calif.-based Google (No. 8).