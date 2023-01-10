Getting abortion pills will soon become easier in Washington
Washington residents soon will be able to get medically assisted abortions without having to go in person to a clinic or doctor's office.
What's happening: A new ruling from the Food and Drug Administration lets retail pharmacies — including mail-order ones — distribute mifepristone, one of two medications that are used in combination to induce abortions.
- Pharmacies were already able to dispense the other drug, misoprostol, before last week's ruling, but couldn't provide the full regimen.
Why it matters: Many pregnant people don't live close to an abortion provider or would have difficulty traveling to an in-person appointment.
- The FDA ruling will make it so Washington patients can obtain a prescription through a telehealth appointment, then get it filled at their local pharmacy or through the mail, erasing one barrier to abortion access, said Katie Rodihan, a regional Planned Parenthood spokesperson.
What they're saying: The decision allows Washington patients to "avoid clinical settings and complete the entire process from their hometown — only having to travel as far as their nearest pharmacy," Rodihan wrote in an email to Axios.
Yes, but: Local pharmacies are unlikely to have the pills in stock just yet — and it's not clear when they'll start dispensing them.
- As of Monday, CVS Pharmacy was still reviewing the FDA's updated safety protocol for the medication, spokesperson Amy Thibault told Axios.
- RiteAid, which owns Bartell Drugs, similarly told Axios it was still reviewing the FDA ruling.
Plus: Pharmacies then must apply to become certified with the drug manufacturers before they can start ordering pills and dispensing them.
- Getting an account set up through this process takes about four to six days, one of the manufacturers, GenBioPro, said in a statement to Axios.
Zoom out: Patients in states like Idaho, where abortion is almost completely banned, still won't be able to get abortion pills easily, despite the FDA's ruling.
- As of 2021, 19 states restricted or banned the use of telehealth appointments to obtain abortion pill prescriptions, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
