A combination pack of mifepristone (L) and misoprostol tablets, two medicines used together, also called the abortion pill. Photo: Elisa Wells/Plan C/AFP via Getty Images

Washington residents soon will be able to get medically assisted abortions without having to go in person to a clinic or doctor's office.

What's happening: A new ruling from the Food and Drug Administration lets retail pharmacies — including mail-order ones — distribute mifepristone, one of two medications that are used in combination to induce abortions.

Pharmacies were already able to dispense the other drug, misoprostol, before last week's ruling, but couldn't provide the full regimen.

Why it matters: Many pregnant people don't live close to an abortion provider or would have difficulty traveling to an in-person appointment.

The FDA ruling will make it so Washington patients can obtain a prescription through a telehealth appointment, then get it filled at their local pharmacy or through the mail, erasing one barrier to abortion access, said Katie Rodihan, a regional Planned Parenthood spokesperson.

What they're saying: The decision allows Washington patients to "avoid clinical settings and complete the entire process from their hometown — only having to travel as far as their nearest pharmacy," Rodihan wrote in an email to Axios.

Yes, but: Local pharmacies are unlikely to have the pills in stock just yet — and it's not clear when they'll start dispensing them.

As of Monday, CVS Pharmacy was still reviewing the FDA's updated safety protocol for the medication, spokesperson Amy Thibault told Axios.

RiteAid, which owns Bartell Drugs, similarly told Axios it was still reviewing the FDA ruling.

Plus: Pharmacies then must apply to become certified with the drug manufacturers before they can start ordering pills and dispensing them.

Getting an account set up through this process takes about four to six days, one of the manufacturers, GenBioPro, said in a statement to Axios.

Zoom out: Patients in states like Idaho, where abortion is almost completely banned, still won't be able to get abortion pills easily, despite the FDA's ruling.