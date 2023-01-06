2 hours ago - News
Washington's population is booming
Washington was among the U.S. states that added the most residents between 2021 and 2022, per the U.S. Census Bureau.
By the numbers: According to data released late last month, the Evergreen State added more than 45,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022.
- That made us the state with the eighth-largest population jump during that period.
Of note: Eighteen states, including New York, Illinois and California, lost population over the same timeframe.
