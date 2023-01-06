Washington's population is booming

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Washington was among the U.S. states that added the most residents between 2021 and 2022, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

By the numbers: According to data released late last month, the Evergreen State added more than 45,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022.

That made us the state with the eighth-largest population jump during that period.

Of note: Eighteen states, including New York, Illinois and California, lost population over the same timeframe.