The Jaljeera and the Mumbai mule, two nonalcoholic drinks at Meesha. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

After back-to-back celebrations in December and over New Year's, some of us feel as if we never want to look at a cocktail again — or at least not for a few weeks.

Fortunately, there are several places in Seattle that have a range of nonalcoholic cocktail options perfect for those looking to take time off from drinking.

You can hit up these places whether you're making a formal "Dry January" commitment — a monthlong sober period that experts say can have lasting health benefits — or whether you want to lay off the booze for another reason.

In addition to its list of creative traditional cocktails, Meesha, the upscale Indian restaurant in Fremont, boasts one of the city's best menus of nonalcoholic drinks.

The restaurant's current "sinless" offerings include the Jaljeera, a creative mixture of mint, mango, cumin and agave.

You can also opt for something more classic like the Mumbai mule, which combines ginger beer, lime and spicy Seedlip, a zero-proof spirit.

The Sticky Hippo, a zero-proof drink at Kamp Social House. Photo courtesy of Kamp Social House

This neighborhood hangout in Madison Valley keeps about a half-dozen options for nonalcoholic cocktails on its year-round menu.

Those mocktails include the Sticky Hippo, a zero-proof aperitif blend served up in coupe glass with a twist.

Or you can try the Sunset, a blend of nonalcoholic spirits served on the rocks, giving you that whiskey-sipping feel without the whiskey.

Of note: Starting Jan. 3, Kamp Social House will debut a new "Dry January" menu with additional nonalcoholic drinks.

The California Dreamin' cocktail at mBar. Photo courtesy of mBar

The swanky rooftop spot in South Lake Union is a great place to have a drink overlooking the city.

But you can also soak up the view without getting buzzed, thanks to a menu that includes three nonalcoholic cocktails, plus nonalcoholic wine and beer options.

Fremont's 1920s, speakeasy-themed bar is known for having mixologists who can whip up just about any boozy concoction you like, but they also keep a variety of nonalcoholic spirits on hand to produce custom mocktails.

Plus: The regular menu features zero-proof cocktail options and two lower-alcoholic cocktails, too.

The P.E. Office Hours, inspired by an Italian Julep, is one of the alcohol-free cocktails at Stampede. Photo by Alford Images

Stampede rounds out a trio of Fremont spots with great mocktail options (it's next door to Meesha and only a few blocks away from The Backdoor).

The current rotating menu includes five elaborate mocktails, in addition to the two zero-proof cocktail options on the bar's legacy menu.

Pro tip: The heated outdoor patio facing the street makes for great people watching, but you can also grab a seat inside if you want a more moody, brooding booze-free experience.

Three of the zero-proof cocktails at Arc Restaurant and Lounge. Photo courtesy of Arc Restaurant and Lounge

This newish spot in Phinney Ridge has four zero-proof cocktails on the menu.

Those include the Pink Cloud, which mixes the hemp-based nonalcoholic spirit Pathfinder with ingredients such as lemon, rosewater, mint and cream of coconut.

Another colorful option is the Ube Be, which merges purple yam (ube) with coconut milk, lychee jelly, lemon and orgeat syrup.

Plus: The restaurant also makes its own agua fresca and limeade.