Want something else to do this winter than sit inside? You're in luck — Washington has several options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Seattle.

Crystal Mountain, Enumclaw

Cost: Lift tickets range from $149–$189 for a day pass, with cheaper passes for children (ages 12 and under), young adults (ages 13–22) and seniors (ages 70+).

Rentals must be reserved online and vary in cost.

Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 11

Other activities: Dining, retail, gondola rides.

Stevens Pass, Skykomish

Cost: A day pass starts at $123 for skiers 13 and up, or $64 for kids 12 and under.

Rentals range from $57 to $85 per day for adult ski and snowboard equipment; less than $50 per day for children's equipment.

Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Dining, retail, night skiing.

Mission Ridge, Wenatchee

Cost: Lift tickets start at $99 for adults.

Rentals cost $59 for all equipment, for both skiing or snowboarding.

Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 6

Other activities: Retail, snowshoeing.