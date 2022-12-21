14 mins ago - Things to Do

3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Seattle

Stevens Pass slopes. Photo: Logan Bonwell, courtesy of Vail Resorts

Want something else to do this winter than sit inside? You're in luck — Washington has several options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

  • Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Seattle.
Crystal Mountain, Enumclaw

Cost: Lift tickets range from $149–$189 for a day pass, with cheaper passes for children (ages 12 and under), young adults (ages 13–22) and seniors (ages 70+).

Rentals must be reserved online and vary in cost.

  • Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 11

Other activities: Dining, retail, gondola rides.

Stevens Pass, Skykomish

Cost: A day pass starts at $123 for skiers 13 and up, or $64 for kids 12 and under.

  • Rentals range from $57 to $85 per day for adult ski and snowboard equipment; less than $50 per day for children's equipment.
  • Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Dining, retail, night skiing.

Mission Ridge, Wenatchee

Cost: Lift tickets start at $99 for adults.

Rentals cost $59 for all equipment, for both skiing or snowboarding.

  • Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 6

Other activities: Retail, snowshoeing.

