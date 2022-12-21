Seattle's Polar Bear Plunge is back for 2023

Jumping into icy cold water for a Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1 is a tradition for thrill-seekers looking for a different sort of New Year adventure. Photo: Giordano Ciampini/Getty Images

Whether a veteran of the icy water tradition or a polar bear plunge virgin looking to punctuate New Year's Day with a new adventure, you can find a place to play that fits your style.

Driving the news: For the first time since the pandemic restrictions began in 2021, Seattle is hosting its official Polar Bear Plunge at Matthews Beach Park, about two miles northeast of UW on Lake Washington, on Jan. 1 at noon.

The event typically attracts almost 2,000 people, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Registration begins at 10am and folks who get wet to the neck will get a commemorative courage badge.

Other New Year's Day plunges nearby include:

Des Moines Beach Park at 10am.

Lake Sammamish State Park with registration at 10am and the plunge at noon. $10 donation required.

Birch Bay, two hours north of Seattle in Whatcom County, will be hosting its 40th annual plunge with registration starting at 10am and the plunge at noon.

Public access beaches and boat launches can be entry points for those who want a lower key experience.

Be smart: Look but don't leap if you have heart problems or other serious medical concerns that you haven't cleared with your healthcare professional.

Don't stay in the water more than 15 minutes because you lose body heat 25 times faster in water than in air.

Do keep your outer clothing on until you're ready to get in the water and remove wet clothing before getting back into dry clothes.

Do wear water shoes or old sneakers to protect feet from barnacle-covered rocks.

Thought bubble: I took the plunge for the first time in 2020 and it's now one of the highlights of my year.