Celebrate solstice, Seattle!
Even Seattleites who eschew traditional religious holiday celebrations may want to observe the winter solstice Wednesday.
Driving the news: It is the longest night of the year — 15.5 hours of darkness in Seattle between 4:20pm sunset and an 8:55am sunrise — but also a turning point. It only gets lighter from here!
- The further you are from the equator, the more impact solstices have. Our shortest day has 7 hours and 34 minutes less daylight than we see at summer solstice.
Details: Here are some of the solstice events scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Seattle area:
- Silent Solstice Walks: Tuesday 5:30–7pm, $25, Bloedel Reserve, Bainbridge Island. Tickets here.
- Winter Solstice Sunset Watch with Alice Enevoldsen: Wednesday 3:45–4:45pm at Solstice Park in West Seattle. Free!
- Winter Solstice Service: Wednesday 7–8pm. Free, online or in-person at the Center for Spiritual Living.
- Winter Solstice Cacao Ceremony to explore the light and dark within us and find balance: Free online Wednesday from 4–5:30pm. Click here to get your Zoom link.
- Gathering Ground Online Winter Solstice Celebration: Wednesday 7pm. Free but donations are welcome. Sign up here for your Zoom link.
- Seattle Solstice Chant: Free, Wednesday 7pm, Seattle Unity.
Yes, but: There are many ways to observe the day in your own home or yard.
- Among the very simplest is to observe the sunset on Dec. 21 and the sunrise on Dec. 22.
- Another, more elaborate ritual is described by pagan John Beckett in his blog on Patheos. It requires an altar or small table, a bell, five candles (one should be gold or white) matches or a lighter, incense, bread, a small bowl of salt water, wine or another beverage and an offering bowl.
