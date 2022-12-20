Person watching the sunset on winter solstice, the shortest day of the year and the official start of winter. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Even Seattleites who eschew traditional religious holiday celebrations may want to observe the winter solstice Wednesday.

Driving the news: It is the longest night of the year — 15.5 hours of darkness in Seattle between 4:20pm sunset and an 8:55am sunrise — but also a turning point. It only gets lighter from here!

The further you are from the equator, the more impact solstices have. Our shortest day has 7 hours and 34 minutes less daylight than we see at summer solstice.

Details: Here are some of the solstice events scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Seattle area:

Yes, but: There are many ways to observe the day in your own home or yard.