18 mins ago - Things to Do

Celebrate solstice, Seattle!

Christine Clarridge
Person standing on beach watching the sun set

Person watching the sunset on winter solstice, the shortest day of the year and the official start of winter. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Even Seattleites who eschew traditional religious holiday celebrations may want to observe the winter solstice Wednesday.

Driving the news: It is the longest night of the year — 15.5 hours of darkness in Seattle between 4:20pm sunset and an 8:55am sunrise — but also a turning point. It only gets lighter from here!

  • The further you are from the equator, the more impact solstices have. Our shortest day has 7 hours and 34 minutes less daylight than we see at summer solstice.

Details: Here are some of the solstice events scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Seattle area:

Yes, but: There are many ways to observe the day in your own home or yard.

  • Among the very simplest is to observe the sunset on Dec. 21 and the sunrise on Dec. 22.
  • Another, more elaborate ritual is described by pagan John Beckett in his blog on Patheos. It requires an altar or small table, a bell, five candles (one should be gold or white) matches or a lighter, incense, bread, a small bowl of salt water, wine or another beverage and an offering bowl.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more