Bex Atwood, Garrett Kelly and Jeremy Puma (l-r) of Liminal Earth looking for odd things in the Puget Sound. Photo courtesy of Garrett Kelly

In a year of seemingly endless bad news, people who are looking for a little magic might find it through a crowd-sourced map of places in Seattle and around the world with supernatural, spooky or strange vibes.

Driving the news: In the four years since Hollow Earth Radio co-founder Garrett Kelly and Seattle author and writer Jeremy Puma created Liminal Earth, the map has grown to include global entries.

The two, along with Kitsap Peninsula witch and horticulturist Bex Atwood, try to check as many local creepy places as possible. They document those adventures as well as their recently burgeoning effort to communicate with plants (yes, really) on their TikTok account.

The intrigue: Here are three places Kelly told Axios stood out for him this year:

The Black River Riparian Forest in Renton: Kelly and Puma started going to this park years ago in their search for what was reported to be a screaming well. They have not found the well, but they've encountered something strange every time.

This year, it's been mystifying piles of peeled oranges. Once, it was a person in goggles and silver garb who asked if they wanted to fly. "This place always delivers," Kelly said.

Licton Springs Park: Now a designated city landmark, the springs were once sacred to people who constructed sweat lodges and bathed in the healing mineral waters of the springs.

"I can't believe you can just walk up to the springs like that. It's amazing," said Kelly.

Lincoln Park in West Seattle is another perennial favorite where, this year, Kelly said a lost wanderer reported to him a potentially unearthly communique. Per Kelly, the lost person told him they were shouting for help when they heard "We can't help you" and felt an invisible presence rush at them.

Flashback: Among the earliest entries for the Liminal Earth map was a submission describing all of the South Lake Union neighborhood, where Amazon is based, as "Hell Mouth."