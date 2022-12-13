Christian Sidor (right) holds a femur fragment of the only dinosaur fossil ever found in Washington state. Brandon Peecook (left) holds a more complete dinosaur femur for reference. Photo courtesy of Burke Museum

An effort to designate an official Washington state dinosaur is back before lawmakers.

What's happening: For the fifth year in a row, a bill aims to bestow that statewide honor on the Suciasaurus rex, a T. rex relative whose fossilized femur is the only dinosaur remnant ever discovered in Washington.

The state dinosaur measure was prefiled last week in advance of the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.

The bill didn't advance in past sessions as lawmakers debated climate legislation, the state budget and other weighty items.

Why it matters: Washington got national attention in 2015 when it became the 37th state to confirm that a dinosaur fossil had been found within its borders — a discovery that's becoming increasingly rare.

Details: The Suciasaurus rex is named after Sucia Island in San Juan County, where it was discovered in 2012 by two research associates from Seattle's Burke Museum.

The two researchers were looking for fossils of sea creatures when they spotted the partially exposed dinosaur bone on the beach, according to a Burke Museum blog post from 2015.

The fossil is now on display at the museum, which focuses on natural history and culture.

Be smart: If you think it's silly for legislators to spend time on things like picking a state dinosaur, keep in mind that these kinds of proposals are often about civic education and engagement.