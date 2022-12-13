2 hours ago - News

Seattle among best cities for immigrants

Christine Clarridge
Seattle skyline with blue sky and some clouds.

Photo: Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon

Seattle is among the five best large metros for immigrants arriving in the U.S., according to a Bush Institute report released last week.

Driving the news: The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area's No. 4 position in immigrant well-being sets it apart from other top gateway cities, such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami, which placed in the bottom quarter of the list.

  • Topping the list was San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California.

Why it matters: Thriving immigrants are a sign of a thriving city, the report says. About 30% of Washington's population in 2021 — nearly 2.3 million — were immigrants themselves or had at least one parent that was an immigrant, according to The Seattle Times.

Zoom in: Seattle and Washington state have a long history of immigrant-friendly policies.

Go deeper: Where immigrants are moving and thriving

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more