Seattle among best cities for immigrants

Seattle is among the five best large metros for immigrants arriving in the U.S., according to a Bush Institute report released last week.

Driving the news: The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area's No. 4 position in immigrant well-being sets it apart from other top gateway cities, such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami, which placed in the bottom quarter of the list.

Topping the list was San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California.

Why it matters: Thriving immigrants are a sign of a thriving city, the report says. About 30% of Washington's population in 2021 — nearly 2.3 million — were immigrants themselves or had at least one parent that was an immigrant, according to The Seattle Times.

Zoom in: Seattle and Washington state have a long history of immigrant-friendly policies.

