1 hour ago - News

Tips for avoiding online pet scams

Christine Clarridge
Illustration of a person holding a leash with an invisible dog

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Be wary of shopping online for pets — online puppy scams will cost Americans $2 million this year, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Driving the news: While pet scams appear to be on the decline from a pandemic high, per BBB data, they remain one of the largest sources of online shopping fraud.

  • The scams involve would-be pet owners paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for an animal that doesn't exist.

By the numbers: The average loss of $850 in 2022 is up 60% since 2017, when BBB started tracking online pet scams.

  • BBB estimates that only one in 10 victims reports their losses.

Be smart: Pet scams soar during the winter holidays. To avoid being a victim, here are BBB's top tips for researching puppy sellers:

  • See pets in person before paying any money. Not possible? Set up a video call to view the animal.
  • Conduct a reverse image search on photos attached to ads.
  • Avoid wiring money, or using a cash app or gift card. These payment methods generally don't offer fraud protections like credit cards do.
  • Research the breed to figure out the average market price.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more