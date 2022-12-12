Be wary of shopping online for pets — online puppy scams will cost Americans $2 million this year, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Driving the news: While pet scams appear to be on the decline from a pandemic high, per BBB data, they remain one of the largest sources of online shopping fraud.

The scams involve would-be pet owners paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for an animal that doesn't exist.

By the numbers: The average loss of $850 in 2022 is up 60% since 2017, when BBB started tracking online pet scams.

BBB estimates that only one in 10 victims reports their losses.

Be smart: Pet scams soar during the winter holidays. To avoid being a victim, here are BBB's top tips for researching puppy sellers: