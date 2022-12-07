Flowering cherry trees in spring time at the Quad of the University of Washington in Seattle. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The law school at the University of Washington is among the latest to join the revolt against U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Why it matters: A growing number of law schools are refusing to cooperate with the organization, "claiming that the ranking formula rewards those that recruit affluent students, who tend to take on less debt, and fails to give proper credit to schools that recruit students from modest economic backgrounds and prepare them for careers in academia or public service," per The Washington Post.

The list of rebelling law schools includes Yale, Harvard and four University of California schools, among others.

