Law to require job postings include salary ranges in Washington
A new Washington state law will require employers to post salary ranges for jobs they're trying to fill, starting Jan. 1.
Why it matters: Experts say disclosing salary ranges makes job hunting easier, while also helping reduce gender and racial pay inequities, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick wrote in June.
Details: Last week, the state Department of Labor and Industries released a new administrative policy clarifying aspects of the new law.
- According to the department, vague language such as "$60,000 per year and up" or "up to $29 an hour" won't meet the new law's transparency requirements.
- Instead, job listings must include a clear salary minimum and maximum.
- Postings also must describe benefits associated with a job, including vacation days, health insurance and retirement plans.
What they're saying: In a floor speech in February, state Sen. Emily Randall (D-Bremerton) called the measure "an important pay equity bill," adding that people "should be able to have all the relevant information before they apply for a job."
- Lawmakers who opposed the proposal argued it would put an unnecessary burden on companies looking to hire in Washington.
- "It'll chase more businesses to Idaho and Texas and Florida," state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) said during a floor debate in March.
Of note: The new Washington law applies to employers with 15 workers or more, even if most of a company's workforce is located out of state.
Colorado, California and New York City have recently passed similar pay transparency laws.
