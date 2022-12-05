Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who lost his congressional race in Washington state by about 2,600 votes last month, plans to request a recount of every precinct, his campaign says.

What's happening: Kent's loss to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District wasn't close enough to trigger a mandatory recount under state law.

For that, the margin would have had to be within 2,000 votes and within half a percentage point.

Yes, but: Washington lets campaigns that don't meet the mandatory recount threshold pay for one themselves. That's what Kent plans to do, his campaign manager said in a press release Friday.

Why it matters: While Kent said from the campaign trail he'd accept the results of this year's election, he also repeated unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged. He was previously a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging Washington's 2020 results — a claim a judge later dismissed.

The latest: Kent's campaign has been asking for donations in recent days to help pay for the recount. The campaign estimated the effort would cost about $80,000.

What they're saying: "We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately," Kent's campaign manager, Ozzie Gonzalez, wrote in Friday's news release.

Still, "given the close margin between the two campaigns … and the obligation we have to our supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome, we believe a second tabulation is in order," Gonzalez wrote.

Reality check: It's rare for recounts to overturn election results, even in races that are much closer than the one between Kent and Gluesenkamp Pérez, according to the Washington secretary of state's office.

In a written statement, Gluesenkamp Pérez's campaign said Kent seems like a "sore loser" and that "no recount is going to change the outcome of this race."

What's next: Kent's campaign plans to apply for a recount the day after the election is certified by the secretary of state, Gonzalez said. That's slated to happen no later than Dec. 8, the office said.