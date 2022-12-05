Normally I like lists, but I have issues with Condé Nast Traveler's "23 Best Places to go in 2023."

Driving the news: This particular tabulation, released last month, calls Seattle a "chameleonic city where change is a byword."

It tells visitors the city has changed a lot since the pandemic and urges folks to check out the mixed-use developments Midtown Square and Jackson Apartments near the Central District, saying there's been meaningful pushback "against years of creeping gentrification."

It lists several minority-owned businesses that are legit worth a look.

The list goes on to tell people about the "Amazon-led modernization of the high-rise Denny Triangle district, and the gradual transition to a more salubrious waterfront following the removal of the noisy Alaska (sic) Way Viaduct."

Reality check: Seattle is already No. 1 or 2 for domestic travel destinations and one of the most moved-to cities in the U.S. Nobody needs a list to know that.

Also, is Seattle really a chameleonic city? What does that even mean?

Thirdly, what's interesting to see in the modernized Denny Triangle? Mostly, it looks like a lot of new, blocky buildings.

About that "salubrious" waterfront situation. The makeover is taking a long time, and there's still a lot of construction to wend around. It's not a highlight, IMHO, especially for differently abled people. Also, I had to look up salubrious because I originally thought it had something to do with being able to drink your way through the triangle and down to the water.

But no, it means "healthy." I think plenty of Belltown residents would argue that with issues of homelessness and crime seemingly on the rise that might not be the word they'd chose.

The big picture: People will keep visiting Seattle, falling in love and moving here no matter what any list says and apparently despite the skyrocketing cost of living.

One good thing: Small and petty as this may be, I did get a little thrill from noting that neither San Francisco nor Portland were included.