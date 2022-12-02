Chances for snow in Seattle and the interior lowlands drop on Friday and through the weekend, but next week could be another story.

Driving the news: More storms are forecast for next week, although the when and where is not yet clear, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

The big picture: A new storm system arrives in Western Washington on Friday, but most of the moisture is expected to remain west of Seattle on the Olympic Peninsula and Hood Canal, weather service meteorologist Samantha Borth said.

Icy winds from the east, however, will keep wind chill values below freezing in Seattle and in the teens along the coast, the strait and near the San Juan Islands from Friday into Saturday, Borth said. While most of the precipitation is expected to remain west of Seattle, a few heavier bands could set up inland.

If Seattle gets any snow over the weekend, it's likely to be less than an inch, Borth said.

What's next: Don't pack your snow hopes away. Several additional storm systems are lining up to hit Washington next week — meaning our flakefest is likely not over.