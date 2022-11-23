Lots of holiday traditions were put on hold during the pandemic. Now, at least one is returning: The Gingerbread Village at the downtown Sheraton Grand Seattle.

Driving the news: The 2022 Gingerbread Village opened to the public on Tuesday, featuring four elaborate space-themed displays made of gingerbread, frosting and colorful sweets.

The theme, Buzzing Back, is a riff off of this year's popular "Buzz Lightyear" film.

While the exhibit is free to visit, people are invited to make a donation as a way of voting for whichever design they like best.

Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Northwest Chapter. (Children from the foundation also helped to brainstorm and create the designs.)

By the numbers: This year's gingerbread structures required more than 800 pounds of gingerbread and over 250 pounds of royal icing to create, according to the Sheraton staff.

Details: The display will remain open through Jan. 1, 2023. Viewing hours are 9am to 9pm Sunday through Thursday, and 9am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.