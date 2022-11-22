34 mins ago - News

Seattle zoo's king has returned

Christine Clarridge
A lion clinging to a tree and looking over its shoulder.

Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo

Tandie, a Seattle-born lion, is bonding with a new friend and ready to see visitors after he moved back to Washington from California last month, according to the Woodland Park Zoo.

Driving the news: The 8-year-old, who stole Seattle's heart as a triplet cub, can be viewed publicly at the zoo's African Savanna lion habitat.

State of play: At Woodland, Tandie is settling in with a female companion, Ilanga, 5. The zoo said it's not planning to breed the two immediately, but that's among the recommendations for the duo's future.

  • "This has been a big adjustment for both Tandie and Ilanga, but they're both getting along really well," animal care manager Kim Szawan said. "It will be exciting to see how their relationship continues to develop."

As for the brothers left behind? Harrison said Gandia and Mandla definitely feel Tandie's absence.

  • "They've been missing him and looking for him," she said, "but they are doing fine. They are very closely bonded and will be together forever."

Be smart: The zoo closes early on Thanksgiving but is open every day except for Christmas.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more