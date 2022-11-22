Tandie, a Seattle-born lion, is bonding with a new friend and ready to see visitors after he moved back to Washington from California last month, according to the Woodland Park Zoo.

Driving the news: The 8-year-old, who stole Seattle's heart as a triplet cub, can be viewed publicly at the zoo's African Savanna lion habitat.

Tandie and his brothers, Gandia and Mandla, were born to Adia and Xerxes at Woodland Park Zoo in 2014.

They were sent in 2016 to Oakland Zoo to develop out from under the shadow of their father, according to the Woodland Park Zoo.

While the three were super tight, they were having testosterone-fueled scuffles, said Erin Harrison of the Oakland Zoo. That prompted the decision to look for a new home for Tandie, she said.

State of play: At Woodland, Tandie is settling in with a female companion, Ilanga, 5. The zoo said it's not planning to breed the two immediately, but that's among the recommendations for the duo's future.

"This has been a big adjustment for both Tandie and Ilanga, but they're both getting along really well," animal care manager Kim Szawan said. "It will be exciting to see how their relationship continues to develop."

As for the brothers left behind? Harrison said Gandia and Mandla definitely feel Tandie's absence.

"They've been missing him and looking for him," she said, "but they are doing fine. They are very closely bonded and will be together forever."

Be smart: The zoo closes early on Thanksgiving but is open every day except for Christmas.