The World Cup, the most popular sporting event on the planet, begins Sunday in the tiny Middle Eastern peninsula country Qatar.

Driving the news: Among the reasons to be excited about the quadrennial event: two players from Seattle Sounders FC — forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan — are on the U.S. Men's National Team.

DeAndre Yedlin, a Seattle native and an O'Dea alum who currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami is also on the team.

Other players with Seattle ties include: Xavier Arreaga playing for Ecuador and defender Nouhou Tolo who for Cameroon.

📺 Details: The U.S. will play Wales on Monday at 11am PST. The official Sounders watch party is going down at Seattle Center Armory.

Limited garage and street parking is available, but fans are encouraged to use public transit.

Dozens of other venues will be hosting watch parties in the region. Here are a few lists compiled by our media friends:

Be smart: While fans will have their eyes on the ball, others will be watching for geopolitical, economic and security impacts, according to Factal Forecast, a weekly newsletter by the breaking news and technology company's editors. Their report says:

The nomination of the first Arab Muslim country to host the tournament was controversial amid reports that soccer officials were paid to support the nomination.

The country’s size, no larger than Connecticut, has posed challenges to hosting the millions of spectators expected.

The event is usually held in the summer, but Qatar's climate forced rescheduling.

Qatar's human rights record, especially its laws that target the LGBTQ+ community, sparked strong criticism. In response, the U.S. team added the rainbow flag to its logo.

What's next: Seattle is slated to host the World Cup in 2026.