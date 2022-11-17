1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Dingfelder's Delicatessen's hot brisket sandwich is worth the money
My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill.
- But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich.
Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender.
- Even after you swear all the meat has fallen out or dripped onto you somehow, there's somehow more left to savor between those two stellar slices of rye.
- I'm also a fan of the coleslaw inside.
Bonus: Soon the deli will reopen a space for indoor dining. A staff member told me that, after delays due to a combination of renovations and COVID-19, the restaurant could have indoor seating available by the end of the month.
- So you'll no longer have to either: A) Drip brisket juice on yourself in your car (like I did Wednesday — no regrets) or B) Take your sandwich elsewhere to enjoy.
Of note: Dingfelder's also sells meat — including its brisket — by the pound.
