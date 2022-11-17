My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill.

But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich.

Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender.

Even after you swear all the meat has fallen out or dripped onto you somehow, there's somehow more left to savor between those two stellar slices of rye.

I'm also a fan of the coleslaw inside.

Bonus: Soon the deli will reopen a space for indoor dining. A staff member told me that, after delays due to a combination of renovations and COVID-19, the restaurant could have indoor seating available by the end of the month.

So you'll no longer have to either: A) Drip brisket juice on yourself in your car (like I did Wednesday — no regrets) or B) Take your sandwich elsewhere to enjoy.

Of note: Dingfelder's also sells meat — including its brisket — by the pound.