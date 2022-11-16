Seattle comedian Derek Sheen has one follow-up to a recent survey that ranked Washington eighth in the nation for its streetwear fashion.

"Who were the judges? A walrus, a seagull, an abandoned REI outlet store and an overfilled garbage can?"

Driving the news: New York retains its title as fashion capital of the U.S., according to a Street Style Index by boohooMAN. The report reviewed online search data and social media engagement over the past 12 months in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to uncover what's trending.

Yes, but: Washington's status is climbing.

Methodology: The rankings were based on metrics, including the number of viewers on fashion platform Lookbook and the number of views on Tiktok streetwear videos.

What they found:

Washington streetwear received the 19th highest number of video views on TikTok.

Washington was voted fifth best style in an online vote by a popular online fashion community.

Google data shows the Evergreen State has the 18th highest interest in streetwear, and Washington’s style is the 22nd most Googled in the nation.

Flashback: Esquire recently wrote about Seattle's influence on global style, noting the city's historic embrace of practical outdoor clothing and the coolness of indifference.

Thought bubble from Sheen: "I wonder if the aroma of wet polar fleece will be trending as well?"