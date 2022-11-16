With concerns about student debt mounting and the value of traditional, four-year degrees up for debate, the role of community colleges is expanding.

Driving the news: A 2022 WalletHub analysis of community colleges across the country found that Washington's system was fourth best overall.

677 schools were evaluated on three key metrics: Cost and financing, educational outcomes and career outcomes.

While none of Washington's community colleges placed in the top 10 individually, their combined, weighted scores along with the number of students enrolled statewide shows an impactful, accessible system.

Background: The pandemic exacerbated an existing trend of declining undergraduate enrollment in four-year programs, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

This past spring, enrollment in graduate programs declined by 3.5% over last year while the number of undergraduates enrolled in college nationwide was down 9.4% compared to two years ago — a loss of nearly 1.4 million students.

The bottom line: The authors of "Recognizing Promise: The Role of Community Colleges in a Post Pandemic World. Great Debates in Higher Education" say it's time to erase the idea that community colleges are inferior to four-year programs.