23 mins ago

Kim Schrier leads in Washington's 8th Congressional District

Christine Clarridge
Woman in front of a podium

Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Washington. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier was ahead of Republican Matt Larkin in early election returns Tuesday, putting her within arms' reach of a third term representing Washington state's 8th Congressional District.

Why it matters: The race has been considered one of a handful of toss-ups that will decide which party controls the House.

Context: The 8th District, a former Republican stronghold, turned blue for the first time with Schrier's 2018 election. It includes suburbs east of Seattle as well as part of Central Washington.

The latest: Schrier led in early ballot counts by nearly 6 percentage points (52.7% over 46.9%), according to Washington's secretary of state's office. More votes will be counted in the coming days.

Catch up quick: On the campaign trail, the candidates split on abortion rights and gun control along what has become the traditional party lines:

Of note: While Washington voters added strong abortion protections into state law in 1991, those could be overturned if Congress were to pass a national ban.

What's next: Tuesday's early returns are not final. Because votes are still being counted, the results could shift over the course of the week.

