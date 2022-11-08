It's Election Day — but that doesn't mean we'll know all the final outcomes of important races tonight.

The big picture: Results in state, local and federal midterm elections may not be clear for days or weeks.

That's not a sign the process isn't working, but reflects the time it takes to process ballots according to each state's rules, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Zoom in: Here in Washington, the most up-to-date results will be available after 8pm on the secretary of state's office website — or, for local races in Seattle and King County, by 8:15pm on the county elections website.

More ballots will be counted daily, with results updated throughout the week.

State of play: In Washington's vote-by-mail elections, it's not uncommon for tallying to last a week or more before some races are called.

That's partly because our ballots don't have to be received by Election Day — they only have to be postmarked by that date to be counted.

Halei Watkins, spokesperson for King County Elections, said it's common for the results the county releases on election night to include about half of total returns.

Zoom out: Thirty other states impose a stricter ballot-return deadline, requiring ballots to be received by Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Be smart: If you're a procrastinator, you still have time to return your ballot.

To avoid missing the postmark deadline, it's best at this point to return ballots to an official drop box. Here are maps of locations in King County and across the state.

You can return your ballot to a drop box anytime before 8pm.

Yes, and: You also can still register to vote, thanks to Washington's same-day registration law.

Just show up in-person today at a county election office and you can register and cast your ballot — as long as it's before the 8pm deadline.

Your ballot will be counted if your registration info checks out and election officials verify you haven't voted already in another county.

